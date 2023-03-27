Loughborough town hall will stay closed after it was damaged by a fire at a nearby bank.

The blaze at HSBC in Market Place, which started accidentally, caused "significant damage" to the roof and upper levels of the bank and also sent a large plume of smoke into the air above the Leicestershire town on 15 March.

Charnwood Borough Council said several metres of the town hall roof had been damaged and there was also some water damage inside.

The local authority added the venue will stayed closed until 3 April.