Jersey-born orangutan moves to Germany

A nine-year-old Sumatran orangutan from Jersey Zoo, that featured in a BBC documentary, has moved to Dortmund Zoo in Germany.

Kea featured in 'Refugees of the Lost Rainforest' as the first orangutan birth to be captured on camera.

Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, which is based at Jersey Zoo, said the move was would allow her to "live independently and eventually breed" like she would in the wild.

Deputy head of mammals Gordon Hunt said: “She’ll be moving to a similar set-up to Jersey Zoo, with a lovely enclosure and nice group of orangutans, including another youngster of a similar age.

"We think she’ll have a good life out there and hope she will eventually breed and have babies of her own.”