Jersey-born orangutan moves to Germany
Kea, the nine-year-old Sumatran orangutan, was the first orangutan birth to be captured on camera
Jersey Zoo said the move was for her to "live independently and eventually breed"
A nine-year-old Sumatran orangutan from Jersey Zoo, that featured in a BBC documentary, has moved to Dortmund Zoo in Germany.
Kea featured in 'Refugees of the Lost Rainforest' as the first orangutan birth to be captured on camera.
Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, which is based at Jersey Zoo, said the move was would allow her to "live independently and eventually breed" like she would in the wild.
Deputy head of mammals Gordon Hunt said: “She’ll be moving to a similar set-up to Jersey Zoo, with a lovely enclosure and nice group of orangutans, including another youngster of a similar age.
"We think she’ll have a good life out there and hope she will eventually breed and have babies of her own.”
Mr Hunt said the staff would miss the "cheeky and inquisitive" orangutan.
“It’s always sad when an animal you spend so much time with moves on to a new home, but it’s essential that she does as it’s all part of her growing up.
"It will certainly have an impact on the keepers who have cared for her over the years, but the group will settle down after a little while, and we have hopes for more baby orangutans at the zoo in the future.”