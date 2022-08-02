The M180 has been closed in both directions following a serious crash, National Highways has said.

The motorway has been shut between junction 2 for Belton and junction 3 for Scunthorpe for a number of hours.

Drivers have been warned to expect long delays, with a diversion route being advertised, external.

"[The road] is likely to be closed for a number of hours to allow for collision investigation works to be completed," a National Highways spokesperson said.

Drivers were first alerted to to reports of a collision at about 07:30 BST on Tuesday.

National Highways initially said only the eastbound carriageway was closed, however, the road is now closed in both directions.

"There is heavy congestion on the diversion route in both directions, particularly near to Gunness on the A18 which may affect your journey times," the agency added.

