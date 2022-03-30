A lack of affordable housing in the Cairngorms National Park has been revealed as a factor behind recruitment problems at one of the Highlands' largest visitor attractions.

Landmark Forest Adventure Park in Carrbridge said it was unable to open some of its summer activities next month because of difficulties recruiting new staff.

A shortage of affordable homes for people who want to live and work in the national park has been a long-running issue.

Mark Tate, of the Cairngorms Business Partnership, said last year saw many businesses having to make the same difficult decisions as Landmark's.

Landmark said the vast majority of its activities would be open from 1 April.

But it said its Skydive, RopeworX and Pinnacle attractions would be among those closed, while others would have restricted hours.

Landmark said: "This is obviously not a situation we welcome following the disruption of the last two years, but we are continuing to do everything we can to rectify the situation.

"We are hopeful that the situation will improve and we will be able to open more of the park very soon, perhaps from May."