The owner of a missing deaf pet skunk is appealing for help to find her.

Sky, who has brown and white stripes, escaped from the back garden of her home in Purewell, Christchurch, Dorset, on Friday night.

Owner Sharon Tyler, who described seven-year-old Sky as elderly, said she was "not dangerous but will be petrified".

Ms Tyler has appealed on social media for help finding her microchipped pet but said she was struggling for information as "a lot of people think it's a prank".