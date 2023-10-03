Transport projects paused after £200m predicted cost
At a glance
The Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) board has agreed to pause the Cambridge South East Transport Scheme (CSET) and plans to build a Foxton travel hub.
It said inflation and its impact on construction meant forecasted spending on projects had increased to more than £200m.
Projects could resume when further funding is found, the GCP added.
- Published
Two transport projects have been paused by a council partnership after construction costs were expected to be more than £200m across its portfolio.
The Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP), external board agreed to pause the Cambridge South East Transport (CSET) scheme and plans to build a Foxton travel hub.
Inflation and its impact on construction meant predicted spending on projects had increased, it said.
The GCP added the projects could resume when further funding is found.
The CSET project aimed to offer public transport and active travel options for the A1307 and A1301 area and help link people to jobs in the south east of Cambridge, including the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.
Plans for a Foxton travel hub, external aimed to address highway congestion along the Royston to Cambridge corridor.
Liberal Democrat councillor Brian Milnes said at the meeting on Thursday that inflation was "eating away" at the £500m the government had provided the GCP.
"We have got to start looking elsewhere at some point and we have got to start thinking about how we spend our money," said Labour councillor Elisa Meschini.
She added: “What we are agreeing now is to support the work that has been done so far in making sure that the things that there is money to do, that we actually do."
