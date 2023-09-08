The Chief Constable of a seaside city has told people not "to come here and misbehave".

BJ Harrington, the boss of Essex Police, gave the warning after the force put in place a dispersal order for Southend from midday on Friday until midday on Saturday.

He said: "This is about setting the tone - to say do not misbehave in Southend as you will be held to account - and it clearly works."

The action was taken after the force said it received information on social media of a potential gathering on Friday.