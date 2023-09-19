A potential health and safety risk found at two blocks of Cardiff flats have forced tenants into temporary accommodation.

Taff Housing said the risk - which is not related to Raac, or so-called "crumbling concrete" - has affected a total of 21 homes on Bartley Wilson Way in Leckwith.

The issue on the former site of Ninian Park, Cardiff City's old ground, was initially raised by independent structural engineers as part of routine survey work on an empty property in the building.

The company said tenants were staying in a mixture of hotels and serviced apartments while it was investigating.