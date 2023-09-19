Tenants moved out of flats over safety fears
At a glance
A potential health and safety risk has been found at two blocks of Cardiff flats
Tenants living on Bartley Wilson Way are being asked to move into temporary accommodation
Taff Housing says it is investigating
A potential health and safety risk found at two blocks of Cardiff flats have forced tenants into temporary accommodation.
Taff Housing said the risk - which is not related to Raac, or so-called "crumbling concrete" - has affected a total of 21 homes on Bartley Wilson Way in Leckwith.
The issue on the former site of Ninian Park, Cardiff City's old ground, was initially raised by independent structural engineers as part of routine survey work on an empty property in the building.
The company said tenants were staying in a mixture of hotels and serviced apartments while it was investigating.
Ten homes are directly affected by the potential risk, but 21 homes in total have been affected.
Fencing has been put up around the building - which is also near the football club's present home, the Cardiff City Stadium - to stop people from entering.
Taff Housing said: "The well-being and safety of our tenants is our main priority. We are currently undertaking further investigations and testing to establish the most appropriate next steps.
"We appreciate that this will be a difficult time for the tenants involved, we are doing everything we can to support them and are providing tenants with regular updates."