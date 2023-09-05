A man has suffered serious injuries following a crash involving a truck and a crop sprayer in Cornwall.

Police were called to the crash involving a red Royal Mail truck and a red Bateman agricultural crop sprayer on the junction of the A30 Chybucca leading towards Shortlanesend at 20:10 BST on Friday.

Officers said a man in his 40s was taken to hospital, while the driver of the crop sprayer was uninjured.

Police have appealed for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward to aid their investigation.