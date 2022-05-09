Fish in a former dock in Hull could die as a result of being fed chips and pasties by customers at a nearby shopping centre, experts have warned.

The koi carp were introduced to the basin in front of Princes Quay Shopping Centre when it opened in 1991.

Since then, their numbers have increased, with 1,200 fish added in 2010 alone, and over the years they have become an attraction for people using Monument Bridge, in front of the centre.

However, Ian Turner, from the Institute of Fisheries Management (IFM), has said feeding scraps of "non-natural" food to the fish "will shorten their lives".