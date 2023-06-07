Police are appealing for witnesses after three men presented themselves at a Surrey hospital with stab wounds.

Officers were called following reports of a group fighting outside Unite Services Club in Egham at about 01:30 BST.

The group dispersed prior to the police arriving, but a crash involving a BMW, a Mercedes and a parked Chevrolet occurred in Springfield Rise at about 02:45 BST.

Shortly after, three men in their 20s presented themselves at hospital with stab wounds, which they received medical treatment for, Surrey Police said.