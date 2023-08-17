Man who kept dead body in freezer admits fraud
A man who admitted keeping his former flatmate's body in a freezer for nearly two years has also admitted fraud after he took money from his account.
Damion Johnson pleaded guilty in May to keeping the body of John Wainwright, 71, hidden at a property in Birmingham.
The 53-year-old had previously denied three counts of fraud by false representation and was due to go on trial in November.
But on Thursday he changed his pleas at Derby Crown Court.
Johnson, of Sun Street, Derby, was remanded in custody and told he would be sentenced on 27 October.
The fraud offences relate to his use of Mr Wainwright's bank card to withdraw money from cash machines, pay for goods and transfer money to his own account between September 2018 and May 2020.
'Serious offences'
In May, he admitted one count of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body between 1 September 2018 and 22 August 2020.
The offence is believed to have taken place while the pair lived in a flat in Cleveland Tower, Holloway Head.
Mr Wainwright's cause of death is yet to be ascertained.
Judge Shaun Smith told Johnson there was no need for a trial in November as he had pleaded guilty to all charges.
"These are serious offences. I am going to remand you in custody at your request," he added.
