Two-headed snake hatches in pet shop
At a glance
A two-headed snake has hatched in Exeter
The Western Hognose hatched last month at an exotic pet shop
It is thought there is a one in 100,000 chance of a snake having two heads
- Published
A two-headed snake has been hatched in an exotic pet shop in Devon.
The snake, of the Western Hognose species, hatched last month at Exeter Exotics in Exeter.
It is thought there is a one in 100,000 chance, external of a snake having two heads.
Owner of the shop Alicia Johns said she was "shocked" and felt "disbelief" when she realised.
Ms Johns explained the snake in its egg should have hatched as twins, but the embryo did not split resulting in the two heads.
"I was shocked. A bit of disbelief to begin with because they are rare," she said.
Snakes born with two heads usually have a shorter lifespan than other snakes.
Ms Johns added: "It's fascinating but it is still sad. If we ever felt it got to the stage where he was deteriorating or wasn't doing well, or was uncomfortable or in pain, then that's when we'd re-evaluate the situation."
The shop owner said they would not be selling the snake and were currently open to name suggestions for each head.
Talking about the species Western Hognose, Ms Johns said: "I just love them. I love that they're quite feisty and quite sassy.
"They're not always great for a beginner because they let out this little hiss to say 'leave me alone' they're quite vocal."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.