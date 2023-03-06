Violence prior to fatal stabbing sees three jailed
At a glance
Fidel Glasgow, 21, was fatally stabbed after disorder outside Club M in Coventry in 2018
Three men are the latest to be jailed for their part in the violence
Rapper Pa Salieu is among 10 men to have received a jail sentence
- Published
Three men have been jailed for their parts in violent disorder that took place prior to the death of a man outside a nightclub.
Fidel Glasgow, grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staple, was fatally stabbed after attending a music event at Coventry's Club M in September 2018.
Nobody has been charged with the 21-year-old's killing.
The trio were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Friday.
It brings to 10 the total of men - including award-winning rapper Pa Salieu - who have been handed prison sentences relating to the mass brawl minutes before Mr Glasgow died.
At the hearing:
Brendon Gama, 25, of The Coppice in Stoke, Coventry, was jailed for five years and four months for violent disorder and possession of a weapon
Brian Kamau, 35, of Chandos Street, Coventry, was handed a sentence of two years and eight months for violent disorder
Mohammed Amadu, 22, of Walsgrave Road, Ball Hill, Coventry, was given two years and six months for violent disorder and possession of a knife
All three pleaded guilty to the charges.