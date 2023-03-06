Three men have been jailed for their parts in violent disorder that took place prior to the death of a man outside a nightclub.

Fidel Glasgow, grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staple, was fatally stabbed after attending a music event at Coventry's Club M in September 2018.

Nobody has been charged with the 21-year-old's killing.

The trio were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Friday.

It brings to 10 the total of men - including award-winning rapper Pa Salieu - who have been handed prison sentences relating to the mass brawl minutes before Mr Glasgow died.