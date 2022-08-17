A man was left with an acute fracture to his eye socket and a nasal bone fracture after being attacked on a minibus in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 25-year-old victim was in the back of the white Ford Transit van when the attack took place at 20:11 BST on Monday.

The man fled the bus and made his way down Daybrook Street in Sherwood.

He told police his bag was thrown out of the window further up the street, with his bank card and cash taken.