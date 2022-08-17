Robbery on minibus left man with fractured eye socket
A man was left with an acute fracture to his eye socket and a nasal bone fracture after being attacked on a minibus in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said the 25-year-old victim was in the back of the white Ford Transit van when the attack took place at 20:11 BST on Monday.
The man fled the bus and made his way down Daybrook Street in Sherwood.
He told police his bag was thrown out of the window further up the street, with his bank card and cash taken.
Insp Matt Scott said: "This was a nasty attack and a number of lines of inquiry are being investigated including CCTV footage.
"There is no risk to the wider public and it is believed the attackers maybe known to the victim."