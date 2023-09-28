Ireland 'no soft touch' on drugs, says minister

Ireland is "anything but a soft touch" for international drug traffickers, the country's justice minister has said.

Helen McEntee was speaking to reporters following the largest drugs seizure in the history of the state.

Officials recovered more than two tonnes of cocaine after storming a Panamanian-registered ship, MV Matthew, on Tuesday.

On Thursday, gardaí (Irish police) investigating the operation arrested a man for alleged organised crime offences.

This brings the total number of persons in custody to seven.