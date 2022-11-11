A new festival showcasing the creative talent of Dumfries and Galloway is to be held in Whithorn.

The Making and Doing (MaD), external event runs for two weeks from 12 to 26 November.

The festival - which is "open to all" - is being held at the South Machars Community Centre and has a mission to "inspire, educate and entertain".

A﻿ wide range of participants have been lined up including Tim Westley - a bladesmith who turns washed up plastic and waste metal into chefs' knives.

O﻿thers taking part are modern "rag and bone" sculptor Silvy Weatherall, wool textilist Laura Derby and Morag MacPherson who makes hand-dyed kimonos.

Kathleen Hart, from the festival, said it would bring the "cream of Dumfries and Galloway's creatives under one roof".