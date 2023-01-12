Sizewell C security firm creates 100 jobs
A security firm said it had created up to 100 jobs at the Sizewell C nuclear power plant.
The £20bn project on the Suffolk coast was backed by the government last year.
French energy firm EDF has awarded a £4.3m interim security contract to G4S for the site.
Alistair McBride, from the security company, said it was "committed to securing the UK's critical national infrastructure".
The two-reactor plant was approved by the government in July when Boris Johnson was prime minister.
In the Autumn Statement the chancellor pledged the government's £700m investment.
Under the Sizewell deal, the government would become a 50% shareholder in the project's development with EDF.
G4S said the roles would include vetting employees, managing access to the site, surveillance, monitoring the perimeter of the site and incident management reporting.
