Jersey Covid cases hit record number
At a glance
The total number of known active cases is 3,492 and 23 people are in hospital.
It is the highest number of cases since records started on 10 March 2020.
The Government of Jersey blamed the rise on the Omicron variant.
Jersey has the highest number of known active cases of coronavirus since records started on 10 March 2020.
There are a total of 3,492 people with coronavirus in Jersey, according to official statistics., external
Wearing a mask is mandatory in most indoor public spaces and those that break the law face a £1,000 fine.
The Government of Jersey said in a statement: "While we are seeing a rise in community transmitted cases, this is largely due to the emergence of the Omicron variant as seen elsewhere in the world.
"Strong evidence shows that this variant is less likely to cause severe disease and this is helped by our high vaccination rate.
"Studies show that booster vaccines provide an estimated 77-88% protection against hospitalisation.
"Jersey’s vaccination rate continues to climb with 61% of adults having received a booster dose, ranging from 23% in 18-29 year olds to approximately 100% in the over 80s.
"It is absolutely vital that those due a booster make sure that they receive it as soon as possible."