Jersey Covid cases hit record number

Wearing a mask is mandatory in most indoor public spaces and those that break the law face a £1,000 fine.

The Government of Jersey said in a statement: "While we are seeing a rise in community transmitted cases, this is largely due to the emergence of the Omicron variant as seen elsewhere in the world.

"Strong evidence shows that this variant is less likely to cause severe disease and this is helped by our high vaccination rate.

"Studies show that booster vaccines provide an estimated 77-88% protection against hospitalisation.

"Jersey’s vaccination rate continues to climb with 61% of adults having received a booster dose, ranging from 23% in 18-29 year olds to approximately 100% in the over 80s.

"It is absolutely vital that those due a booster make sure that they receive it as soon as possible."