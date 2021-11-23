Coronation Street triumphs at Inside Soap Awards
- Published
Coronation Street has dominated the Inside Soap Awards with a total of seven wins, including the top prize of best soap.
The ITV show's David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper, won best actor while Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin. was named best actress.
The show also picked up the best storyline award for its hate crime plot involving characters Seb and Nina.
Inside Soap's editor Gary Gillatt said: "It's the kind of intimate story - taking us close to an all-too-real tragedy - that packs a punch."
The story showed Seb and Nina being attacked due to Nina's alternative identity, and the ripple effect this has on their family and community.
Judges praised the show, which worked closely with the Sophie Lancaster Foundation on the storyline, for taking on hard-hitting topics.
Best newcomer was given to Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman, and Dame Maureen Lipman was recognised for funniest performance.
She said: "It's wonderful to be funny in this day and age - and I'm as pleased as if I was 19.
"To come in at 75 years old and be named best newcomer in 2019 and now the funniest person in soap - it's really, really nice."
As well as being named best actor, Neilson was recognised in the best partnership category for his on-screen interactions with Mollie Gallagher, played by Nina Lucas.
He said: "It's lovely for me and Mollie that idiosyncratic characters such as Roy and Nina appeal so much to viewers.
"They can be seen as eccentric, but they are valued and loved - and that's wonderful."
Elsewhere at Monday night's event, ITV rival Emmerdale was awarded best villain, for Paige Sandhu's portrayal of serial killer nurse Meena Jutla.
The soap's Dingles posse claimed the trophy for best family for the second year in a row.
And EastEnders won best feel-good moment for Ben and Callum's wedding.
Winners in full:
Best soap: Coronation Street
Best actress: Sally Carman - Abi Franklin, Coronation Street
Best actor: David Neilson - Roy Cropper, Coronation Street
Best newcomer: Jude Riordan - Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street
Best villain: Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Funniest performance: Maureen Lipman - Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street
Best partnership: Mollie Gallagher and David Neilson - Nina Lucas and Roy Cropper, Coronation Street
Best family: The Dingles - Emmerdale
Best storyline: Nina and Seb’s hate crime horror - Coronation Street
Feel-good moment: Ben and Callum’s wedding -EastEnders
Best drama star: Rosie Marcel - Jac Naylor, Holby City
Best daytime star: April Rose Pengilly - Chloe Brennan, Neighbours
Best daytime soap: Neighbours