Jojo Siwa to make Dancing With the Stars history in same-sex pair

Social media star and hair accessory trendsetter Jojo Siwa is to be part of the first same-sex couple on Dancing With the Stars, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 18-year-old, who came out earlier this year, said it "breaks a wall that's never been done before".

"I think it's really special that I get to share with the world that you can love who you love, but now you can dance with who you want to dance with."

Producers gave Siwa the option of whether to dance with a man or a woman. "I said I actually would love and prefer to dance with a girl," she said.

She told USA Today: "I have a girlfriend who is the love of my life and who is everything to me. My journey of coming out and having a girlfriend has inspired so many people around the world.

"I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing. It would be new, different and change for the better."