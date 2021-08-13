Row over access to one of the most remote Munros
A row has broken out over access to a route leading to one of Scotland's most remote Munros.
Network Rail Scotland has locked gates at a crossing on the Highland main line used by walkers and cyclists to reach Ben Alder in the central Highlands.
The company said it had taken the action for health and safety reasons, and said there was another access point further down the line.
Ramblers Scotland and Ben Alder Estate said the gates had been locked without consultation.
The crossing over the railway at Dalwhinnie is near a car park built by Ben Alder Estate and a neighbouring estate for walkers and cyclists to access a path to the mountain, as well as other paths in the area.
Munros are Scottish mountains over 3,000ft (914.4m). Ben Alder is one of the most remote of the 282 mountains and involves long walks or cycles to reach it.
The shortest route is from Corrour Station, the highest railway station in the UK. The station, which famously appeared in the film Trainspotting, is only accessible by train or a 20 mile walk.
But many hillwalkers and cyclists head to 1,148m (3,766ft) Ben Alder from Dalwhinnie.
Network Rail Scotland said the crossing was not an access point for the general public and increased usage by the public created additional risks to the public's safety from passing trains.
It said an alternative crossing point was available a mile further along the line - through a tunnel underneath the track - for those seeking to access the hills on the other side of the railway.
Ramblers Scotland director Brendan Paddy said people had a legal right to use the crossing under access laws.
He said the closure could be challenged in court, but this would be a "costly and slow" route. Mr Paddy said he hoped Network Rail Scotland would be willing to discuss alternatives to locking the gates.
Jen Dickinson, of Dalwhinnie Community Council, said it had initially found it hard to get an answer from the railway infrastructure operator as to why it padlocked the crossing.
She said: "Now they are saying it is health and safety reasons, and that a local person had taken too long to cross.
"Now people are climbing over with rucksacks and bikes and taking even longer to cross."
