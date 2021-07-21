The BBC Proms will welcome full-capacity audiences this summer, after initially making just 1,000 tickets available for every performance.

The change comes after the government removed limits on people attending concerts, theatres and sports events on 19 July.

Additional tickets will be made available from Friday, just six days before the season's First Night.

Conducted by Dalia Stasevska, the concert will open with Vaughan Williams' Serenade To Music, described as "a love song to music and musicians" after a year of lockdown.

“We all feel like it’s a new beginning," Stasevska told the Radio Times earlier this week.

"There’s so much hope. I really can’t wait. The whole programme is a celebration of music and our love for it."

The season will continue with 51 concerts throughout the summer, including four "Mystery Proms" where the music and performers have yet to be announced.

Highlights include family concert by the Kanneh-Mason siblings; a night celebrating the Golden Age of Broadway; and the Aurora Orchestra performing Stravinsky’s The Firebird from memory.

Grammy-nominated tenor Stuart Skelton will be the soloist for the Last Night, accompanied by the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the BBC Singers and classical accordionist Ksenija Sidorova.

The concert's programme will also feature Rule, Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory sung in full, after a row over plans to play instrumental versions of the songs during the 2020 Last Night celebrations.