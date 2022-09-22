A 10-day celebration of stories and literature is starting in Scotland's national book town.

M﻿ore than 200 events are planned between now and 2 October in Wigtown.

T﻿he book festival begins with novelist Karen Campbell and poet Hugh McMillan premiering their modern versions of two traditional Galloway tales.

I﻿t will also see the announcement of the winners of the annual Wigtown Poetry Prize.

T﻿he Dumfries and Galloway town became the nation's book town by winning a competition in 1998.

S﻿ince then, numerous book shops have opened and the annual festival attracts big names in the world of literature to south-west Scotland.

A﻿rtistic director Adrian Turpin said: "There's a huge amount to look forward to this year, with guests ranging from Lisa Jewell and Robert Harris to Graham McTavish and Hannah Jackson."

I﻿t also hopes to attract younger readers with its Big Wig programme which has its own mascot.

M﻿r Turpin said the organisers had tried to take into account the wider situation in the country when putting this year's festival together.