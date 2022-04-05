Artists in Ireland to get €325 a week under new pilot project
About 2,000 artists, actors and musicians in Ireland are to get €325 (£270) a week under a new basic income for the arts pilot scheme.
The project was recommended by the Arts and Culture Recovery Task Force.
The Irish government said it was "a transformative initiative for the arts and creative practice".
The scheme opens for applications on 12 April.
The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said artists, writers and musicians had gone through a challenging time.
As in Northern Ireland, arts and entertainment venues in the Republic of Ireland were closed for long periods due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Mr Martin said that "at this time of greatest challenge their output was never more highly prized".
He added that there was a need to invest in "that which sustains us".
"Without artists' dedication to their practice we would be much poorer as a people, and this is what the basic income pilot scheme is about, the recognition of time spent on creative practice," he said.
The chair of National Campaign for the Arts said she hoped the eligibility to qualify for the basic income will be broad and that the final selection is randomised, rather than on a competitive basis.
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Angela Doran said: "I think today marks probably the most momentous indication of how Ireland values its artists, probably since, you know, the establishment of the Arts Council who celebrate their 70th birthday this year."
Ms Doran added that many artists live under the poverty line.
She said that if an artist had a successful project during the three years of this pilot scheme they will pay a high tax on those profits.
"If you sell that brilliant painting or that album you made goes to number one, you pay 40% tax on the first euro you make from that," she said.
There have been a number of schemes in Northern Ireland aimed at providing support to people working in arts and culture and venues affected by pandemic restrictions.