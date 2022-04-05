About 2,000 artists, actors and musicians in Ireland are to get €325 (£270) a week under a new basic income for the arts pilot scheme.

The project was recommended by the Arts and Culture Recovery Task Force.

The Irish government said it was "a transformative initiative for the arts and creative practice".

The scheme opens for applications on 12 April.

The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said artists, writers and musicians had gone through a challenging time.

As in Northern Ireland, arts and entertainment venues in the Republic of Ireland were closed for long periods due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Martin said that "at this time of greatest challenge their output was never more highly prized".

He added that there was a need to invest in "that which sustains us".

"Without artists' dedication to their practice we would be much poorer as a people, and this is what the basic income pilot scheme is about, the recognition of time spent on creative practice," he said.