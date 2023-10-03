Some of the places in Cambridgeshire included in the project are Cottenham, Fulbourn, Girton, and Willingham.

Council officers said at the meeting police had told them the 20mph speed limits would be included in their routine enforcement activities.

Conservative councillor Bill Hunt said he was particularly supportive of 20mph limits near schools and the centre of villages and towns.

This comes as Rishi Sunak has said he wanted to stop road calming and safety schemes.

Tory councillor Alan Sharp said that he had concerns about “blanket schemes” where a default speed limit of 20mph was introduced to areas.

He added that for schools and in some other places, the 20mph speed limit was “important from a road safety point of view”.