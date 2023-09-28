Smoke caught up in Storm Agnes causes unusual sky

Sky from MallaigTerrace Views/BBC Weather Watchers

Thursday morning's sky from Mallaig in the Highlands

Smoke particles from wildfires in Canada caught up in Storm Agnes has played a part in unusual skies seen over Scotland on Thursday.

The sun appeared behind grey-white cloud as a ghostly white orb over parts of the country, including the Highlands, Moray and Ayrshire.

BBC Scotland Weather presenter Calum MacColl said: "The unusual sky this morning was caused by a combination of mid and upper level cloud canopy that moved in ahead of our next front system, and also some smoke particulate."

He said the smoke was caught up in Agnes as the storm developed and tracked across the Atlantic to the UK.

The storm brought heavy rain and high winds to large parts of Ireland and the UK on Wednesday.

South Uist Vibes/BBC Weather Watchers

The view from Daliburgh in South Uist

Nan Eriskay/BBC Weather Watchers

South Uist offered a good vantage point for viewing Thursday's unusual sky

Brass Monkey/BBC Weather Watchers

A picture from Lanark in South Lanarkshire

Vicky A/BBC Weather Watchers

A BBC Weather Watcher image from Lasswade, Midlothian

Chris MacLennan

A view of the sky from Inverness

Colin Conti/BBC Weather Watchers

Hopeman in Moray was also among the place where the morning sky was affected by the cloud and wildfire smoke particulate

Grace McKenzie

The sun looking like a ghostly white orb over Inverness

rhona_skivs/BBC Weather Watchers

The sky from Paible in the Western Isles

