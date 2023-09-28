Smoke particles from wildfires in Canada caught up in Storm Agnes has played a part in unusual skies seen over Scotland on Thursday.

The sun appeared behind grey-white cloud as a ghostly white orb over parts of the country, including the Highlands, Moray and Ayrshire.

BBC Scotland Weather presenter Calum MacColl said: "The unusual sky this morning was caused by a combination of mid and upper level cloud canopy that moved in ahead of our next front system, and also some smoke particulate."

He said the smoke was caught up in Agnes as the storm developed and tracked across the Atlantic to the UK.

The storm brought heavy rain and high winds to large parts of Ireland and the UK on Wednesday.