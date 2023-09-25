Firefighters sent to deer trapped in school fence
- Published
Firefighters rescued a deer after it got trapped in metal railings in Essex.
A crew used hydraulic equipment to free the animal at the Walton Pre-School site in Standley Road, Walton-on-the-Naze, on Sunday morning.
The firefighters checked over the deer and it trotted away.
It appeared to be unharmed, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and X, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830