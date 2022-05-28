The first case of monkeypox has been identified in the Republic of Ireland.

Irish health authorities were alerted to the case on Friday evening in the east of the country.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) said the person infected with the virus has not been hospitalised.

Authorities are awaiting the results of another suspected case.

In a statement, the HSE said: “This was not unexpected following the presence of monkeypox cases in the UK and many European countries.”

The case is the second to be found on the island after Northern Ireland confirmed its first case on Thursday.

“A public health risk assessment has been undertaken, and those who were in contact with the person are being advised on what to do in the event that they become ill,” the spokesperson added.

How do you catch monkeypox?

The disease can be spread through close contact with an infected person

It can enter the body through broken skin or through the eyes, nose or mouth.

The infection usually clears up on its own and lasts between 14 and 21 days.

It has not previously been described as a sexually-transmitted infection, but it can be passed on by direct contact during sex.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, particularly the hands and feet.

The rash changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

Symptoms usually take between five and 21 days to appear after infection.