Night-time marshals are carrying out extra patrols in Plymouth’s university area to provide extra support to new and returning students during freshers’ week.

The new patrols will operate in Plymouth’s student district between 02:00 and 06:30 BST.

The marshals are paid for by the Government’s Safer Streets fund, and were introduced in July.

Marshall Tom Edgell said they were able to work closely with the police and the council’s CCTV control staff.