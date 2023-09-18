Plymouth marshals launch more patrols for students
At a glance
Night time marshals are supporting students during a night out in Plymouth
More patrols by the Evening and Night Time Economy Marshals are being put in place during freshers' week for new and returning students
Marshall Mark Senior says the role is often about being “a friendly face”, but it also involves monitoring for predatory behaviour at taxi ranks
Night-time marshals are carrying out extra patrols in Plymouth’s university area to provide extra support to new and returning students during freshers’ week.
The new patrols will operate in Plymouth’s student district between 02:00 and 06:30 BST.
The marshals are paid for by the Government’s Safer Streets fund, and were introduced in July.
Marshall Tom Edgell said they were able to work closely with the police and the council’s CCTV control staff.
He said: "We can liaise with them over issues we’ve seen that could potentially get worse, or if they see something they can let us know and we can go and see what’s going on.”
“You’re looking for women who are walking home on their own, or they could be sat outside a venue looking very drunk - with spiking it’s good that there’s more safety."
'Vulnerable'
Marshall Mark Senior said the role was often about being “a friendly face”, but it also involved monitoring for predatory behaviour at taxi ranks.
On one occasion, Mr Senior said he stopped a man getting into a taxi with a woman.
He said: “We had one girl who was very vulnerable, with a guy she didn’t know.
"They were feeding her drink, we said 'right you come and stand with us', we managed to find the girl’s friends and they went in separate directions.”
First year student Nuala said having marshals around made her feel feel safer.
“I think [the marshals] are really good because with spiking it’s good that there’s more safety and people to talk to if you have an issue,” she said.
