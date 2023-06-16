A review in February, triggered after forward purchase prices for natural gas had fallen by more than 10%, saw tariffs fall by 16% to 16.67p per unit from 1 March.

Isle of Man Energy is bound by energy regulations to keep its overall returns within the parameters set by CURA to stop it making excessive profits.

The authority's mid-year review considered forward purchase commitments, and demand prediction, and then actual demand and prices paid for gas that was not covered by the forward agreements.

The review found that commodity costs per unit for the full year were lower than projected in the last review, which meant that element of the current tariffs was too high.

However, with demand significantly lower than forecast in February, the overall cost of operating the network was not covered and therefore this cost element of tariffs is too low, the body said.

Publishing the outcome of its investigation, CURA said: "The overall impact of these two variances is that they largely cancel each other out."

The next scheduled tariff review will be in November and any changes would be introduced to customers in January 2024.