Teenager dies in tractor crash in County Cavan
- Published
A teenager has died after a tractor hit a ditch in County Cavan on Tuesday.
Gardaí (Irish police ) are investigating the incident which occurred on the L2514 in Loughduff at about 23:00 BST.
The female teenager's body was taken to the mortuary in Cavan General Hospital where a post mortem will take place.
A male, also in his late teens, who was driving the tractor was uninjured.
The road is currently closed pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.
Meanwhile, a pedestrian in his 80s has died after an incident involving a car in Annagassan, Lynns, County Louth, at about 19:55 BST on Tuesday.
His body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post mortem will take place.
The driver of the car was uninjured, police said.
Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.