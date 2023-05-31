A teenager has died after a tractor hit a ditch in County Cavan on Tuesday.

Gardaí (Irish police ) are investigating the incident which occurred on the L2514 in Loughduff at about 23:00 BST.

The female teenager's body was taken to the mortuary in Cavan General Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

A male, also in his late teens, who was driving the tractor was uninjured.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian in his 80s has died after an incident involving a car in Annagassan, Lynns, County Louth, at about 19:55 BST on Tuesday.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the car was uninjured, police said.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.