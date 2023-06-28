A man has won a legal battle with a social housing landlord against a large increase in his monthly bills.

Wiltshire social housing provider, Stonewater, faced complaints about its recent hike in charges amounting to hundreds of pounds extra per month for people on the lowest incomes.

But its Pembroke House tenants in Salisbury have been celebrating after resident Karl Bertenshaw won a tribunal which ordered the landlord to reduce the charges.

Stonewater said it will appeal the decision and explained the rises reflect its own increased energy costs.