Patrick Kielty reveals his salary for RTÉ's The Late Late Show

Patrick Kielty has said his deal with RTÉ to present The Late Late Show is worth €250,000 (£216,000) for each series.

He revealed the figure amid controversy about substantial undeclared payments that had been made to his predecessor Ryan Tubridy.

Dee Forbes, the director general of the Irish public service broadcaster, resigned on Monday as questions mounted about the deal with Mr Tubridy.

On Thursday Mr Kielty said he had signed a three-series deal to host The Late Late Show on RTÉ One, with each series consisting of 30 episodes.

He said he would be paid €250,000 for each series, earning €750,000 (£648,166) over the course of the deal, with any additional episodes paid on a pro-rata basis.