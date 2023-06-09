Three men have been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a crash with a car.

Cleveland Police said it happened at about 22:00 BST on Thursday on the A1027 in Stockton, near Norton Avenue.

The 58-year-old, who was riding a Honda 125, died of his injuries following the crash with an Audi A5.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and two other men on suspicion of assisting an offender.