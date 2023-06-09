Arrests after motorcyclist dies in crash
At a glance
A 58-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the crash
It happened on the A1027 in Stockton on Thursday evening
A 29-year-old man is detained on suspicion of death by dangerous driving
Two men, 24 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender
Three men have been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a crash with a car.
Cleveland Police said it happened at about 22:00 BST on Thursday on the A1027 in Stockton, near Norton Avenue.
The 58-year-old, who was riding a Honda 125, died of his injuries following the crash with an Audi A5.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and two other men on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The other men are aged 24 and 25.
Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage.
All three men are in police custody.
