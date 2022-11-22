A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard.

S﻿aul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton.

Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim after he posted pictures on Instagram of himself wearing two Rolex watches.

The two women deny murder, along with two male defendants.