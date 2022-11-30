A museum, library and indoor market are among venues that will provide residents with access to free warm spaces in a town.

Stevenage Borough Council said a warm space will be available every day of the week and most venues would provide food and drink.

Locations include Daneshill House, churches and community centres.

Baroness Taylor of Stevenage, who runs the council, said the venues would "provide a welcoming place for people".

"We know that this winter will be difficult for many with the rise in energy bills and cost of living crisis, and some residents will be faced with tough decisions about whether they can afford to heat their homes," she said.

"The warm spaces are free for anyone to use and will provide a welcoming place for people to stay warm, enjoy a hot drink and food, and socialise with others if they wish."

Baroness Taylor said the council hoped to add more venues to its warm spaces network during the winter months.

Full details of the network can be found on the council's website, external.