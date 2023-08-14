A historic headland has been formally handed over to a council for £1.

The Pendennis Headland in Falmouth, Cornwall and the Ships and Castles Leisure Centre have been handed over by Cornwall Council to Falmouth Town Council.

As part of the deal, the Pendennis Leisure charity has been handed a 125-year lease to the leisure centre, which closed in 2022, in the hope it could be reopened.

Cornwall Council's cabinet voted unanimously to transfer the freehold of the building and headland to Falmouth Town Council in December 2022.