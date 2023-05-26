A murder inquiry has been launched after the body of a man was found inside a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to Kennedy Gardens in Billingham, on Teesside, at about 06:40 BST on Thursday and found the man, who was in his 50s.

Two men, aged 56 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Cleveland police said officers did not believe there was any risk to the wider public.