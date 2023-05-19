Almost £1million is to be invested in creating more cycling and walking routes in Surrey - as well as the development of "liveable neighbourhoods".

Liveable neighbourhoods are "people-centred" areas with infrastructure such as 20mph zones which make it safer to walk and cycle.

Surrey County Council was awarded £997,843 from the Department of Transport’s Active Travel Fund.

Councillor Matt Furniss, cabinet member for transport, infrastructure and growth, said the local authority is "delighted" to have been awarded the funds in order to continue to "transform how residents and visitors travel around our county".