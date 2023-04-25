More than 1,000 coronation street parties planned in South East
At a glance
The King's Coronation takes place on Saturday 6 May
The nation celebrates on Sunday 7 May with The Coronation Big Lunch
The coronation concert takes place outside Buckingham Palace that evening
The public will be invited to take part in volunteering initiative The Big Help Out on Monday 8 May
More than 1,000 street parties are being planned in Kent, Sussex and Surrey for King Charles III's coronation.
A total of 1,042 applications for road closures have been received by councils across the South East.
Most of the proposed street parties will take place on Sunday 7 May as part of The Coronation Big Lunch.
Party organisers are expecting large crowds, similar in number to those for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last June.
Requests have been made for 410 road closures in Kent, 396 in Surrey and 236 in Sussex.
Jeanette Hore, who is helping to organise a coronation street party in Mayfield, East Sussex, said: "Last year we had a street party in the high street for the platinum jubilee and around 1,000 people attended. If the weather is good I wouldn't be surprised if we got a similar number.
"Celebrating the coronation helps bring the community together."
Dean Richardson is organising a royal street party in Folkestone, Kent, for the second year running.
He said: "We had a fantastic time for the platinum jubilee. It was a massive community thing and everyone had such a good day."
"When the coronation came around everyone was asking us if we were going to do it again. So many excited people are coming along."
Neighbours and communities across the UK are being invited to share food and fun together as part of the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday 7 May.
There have been well over one million events held since 2009, when The Big Lunch began.
