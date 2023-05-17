Cannabis plants found after police search
- Published
Dozens of cannabis plants have been discovered in a house by police in Ramsgate following a routine check of a car.
On Monday, officers approached a parked vehicle in Argyll Drive as they investigated suspected drug-dealing. Following a vehicle search, they found a locking knife in the glovebox.
A further search at a property found 35 mature cannabis plants and a collection of prohibited bladed weapons.
The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man from Ramsgate, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife and further arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.