Replica of first UK seaplane returns to Windermere
At a glance
A replica of the UK's first seaplane has flown over Windermere
The original Waterbird made its first successful flight in 1911
Its copy managed one run before its modern engine broke
The charity that constructed it said it was "one of a kind"
A replica of the first seaplane to make a successful flight in the UK has crossed England's largest lake 112 years after the original.
The Waterbird copy is the only seaplane to have flown over Windermere since 1994.
The charity which built it said it was "one of a kind" and there were no other airworthy pre-1936 replica or restoration versions "anywhere in the world".
Pilot Peter Kynsey said it was "quite unlike any modern aeroplane" to fly.
"You can't apply modern principles to it and, since there's no-one around from 1911 to ask, you've just got to work it out yourself," he said.
Originally the seat was just a wooden base, but Mr Kynsey decided he was "not going on that" and added a cushion.
On Thursday, the replica made a short flight before part of its engine broke and it had to be towed to shore.
The Lake Flying Company charity, which constructed it, said the engine was the only modern addition to the craft, which otherwise recreated the original in wood, bamboo and wire.
Director Ian Gee said the craft "proved to be robust" during its test flights and it was "a shame that a modern engine let us down".
Coming over Windermere was a "privilege of re-enacting something that was done 112 years ago", Mr Kynsey said.
"You couldn't want for a better setting to be doing this," he added.
Mr Gee said the calmness of the lake, and the fact the bottom is visible, had made it difficult for the pilot to orientate himself.
"You do need some ripple created by the wind to identify where the surface is," he said.
"I understand back in 1911, at the time when they were first flying here, they would put newspapers on the surface to identify where it was."
The first Waterbird was developed on the lake in 1911.
Work began on the replica in 2009 and it made its inaugural public flight on the lake last September.
The seaplane, and a more modern Aviat Husky craft, were given special permission to run on the lake by the Lake District National Park Authority which normally enforces a 10mph speed limit.
