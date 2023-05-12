A replica of the first seaplane to make a successful flight in the UK has crossed England's largest lake 112 years after the original.

The Waterbird copy is the only seaplane to have flown over Windermere since 1994.

The charity which built it said it was "one of a kind" and there were no other airworthy pre-1936 replica or restoration versions "anywhere in the world".

Pilot Peter Kynsey said it was "quite unlike any modern aeroplane" to fly.