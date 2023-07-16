Six arrests after €2.1m of drugs seized

Drugs and money seizureAn Garda Síochána

Cocaine, cannabis and cash were seized by Irish police

At a glance

  • Police have seized cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated €2.1m (£1.8m)

  • The searches took place in counties Kildare and Westmeath on Saturday

  • Pill and cannabis manufacturing facilities were also discovered

  • Six arrests were made and two men have been charged with drug-related offences

Gardaí (Irish police) have seized drugs with an estimated value of €2.1m (£1.8m) during searches in counties Kildare and Westmeath.

During an initial search on Saturday, police recovered 29kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2m.

They said €112,050 in cash was also seized.

Subsequent searches led to the discovery of cannabis with an estimated value of €125,000, a pill manufacturing facility and a cannabis cultivation facility.

Two pill-making machines were discovered during the searches

The search operation led to the arrests of six people.

Two men have been charged with drug-related offences and are due to appear before Naas District Court in County Kildare on Monday.

Two other men remain in police custody.

Another man and woman have since been released without charge.

A cannabis cultivation facility was also found

