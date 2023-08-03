Two men have been taken to hospital after they were stabbed in a town centre.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said it was called to Watford Town Centre, by the railway station, on Wednesday evening, where it detained a third man.

Officers were due to remain at the scene and a police cordon was put in place.

The force asked people not to "post comments that could prejudice the criminal justice process" and appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.