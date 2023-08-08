A keen hiker died from exposure and hypothermia after becoming separated from his walking group in poor weather, an inquest has heard.

Jaroslaw Ringart, 43, from Hensingham, Whitehaven, had gone walking in the Three Sisters of Glencoe area, near Ballachulish in the Scottish Highlands.

He was found dead on 10 February after a search by more than a dozen members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team (MRT).

Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor said he "went out that day with the best of intentions" but things "took a turn".