Hiker died from exposure and hypothermia
At a glance
Jaroslaw Ringart died from exposure and hyopthermia on a mountain in the Scottish Highlands, an inquest rules
The hiker, from Whitehaven, had become separated from a walking group in poor weather
He was found dead on 10 February by Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team
The Cumbria coroner ruled his death was an accident
A keen hiker died from exposure and hypothermia after becoming separated from his walking group in poor weather, an inquest has heard.
Jaroslaw Ringart, 43, from Hensingham, Whitehaven, had gone walking in the Three Sisters of Glencoe area, near Ballachulish in the Scottish Highlands.
He was found dead on 10 February after a search by more than a dozen members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team (MRT).
Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor said he "went out that day with the best of intentions" but things "took a turn".
Polish-born Mr Ringart had lived in the UK for 15 years and worked as a head engineer at Shortridge Laundry in Lillyhall, near Workington.
Tributes paid after his death said he was “larger than life” and a “true gent” who was always smiling.
His wife Beata Ringart said her husband "always loved going outdoors, hiking, paddle boarding, biking and other activities".
Extreme weather
Glencoe MRT told the inquest the weather on the day Mr Ringart died was extreme, with rain and poor visibility due to low cloud and strong winds.
“It would have been gusting at least 60-70mph which made walking and searching very difficult,” a spokesman said in a statement submitted to the hearing.
More than a dozen rescuers in small groups carried out an extensive search on and around the summit of the 3,658ft (1,115m) Stob Coire nan Lochan.
A pair of laced boots were found near the summit and Mr Ringart's body was located about 165ft (50m) away.
Recovery was postponed until the following morning because of the darkness and poor weather conditions and visibility.
Glencoe MRT said Mr Ringart was only wearing a base layer, fleece and waterproof jacket.
“It was cold on the summit and there was a significant wind chill," the spokesman said.
"Members of the walking group mentioned that the casualty had been stumbling and falling. They did not know the reason this happened but exposure could have certainly been a factor.”
Ms Taylor expressed regret that no full statements had been taken from other members of the hiking group, which might have provided some explanation about what happened.
A pathologist had ruled out foul play, found no significant injuries and concluded that death was due to exposure and hypothermia, the inquest heard.
Ms Taylor concluded Mr Ringart's death was an accident.
