Belfast Pride 2023: In pictures
Slide 1 of 8, Drag Queens wave to the crowd , Drag queens waved to the crowd as they travelled through the city
1 of 8
End of image gallery
At a glance
This year's Belfast Pride took place earlier on Saturday
Tens of thousands of people took part
The Pride parade is the main event in the city's LGBTQ+ calendar - this year's theme is Stand by Your Trans
This year, more than 250 groups and agencies signed up to take part in the Belfast parade - up 25% from 2022, according to the organisers
- Published