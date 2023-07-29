Belfast Pride 2023: In pictures

  1. Drag Queens wave to the crowd
    Pacemaker

    Drag queens waved to the crowd as they travelled through the city

At a glance

  • This year's Belfast Pride took place earlier on Saturday

  • Tens of thousands of people took part

  • The Pride parade is the main event in the city's LGBTQ+ calendar - this year's theme is Stand by Your Trans

  • This year, more than 250 groups and agencies signed up to take part in the Belfast parade - up 25% from 2022, according to the organisers

