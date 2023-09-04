Pilot killed in airfield plane crash
A pilot has died after the plane he was flying crashed at an airfield in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called at about 15:20 BST on Sunday.
Emergency services attended Truro Aerodrome after reports of a "private aircraft crash", the force said.
"A single male occupant of the aircraft was pronounced deceased at the scene," a it added.
The man's next of kin has been informed.
The incident has been reported to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch which said it had deployed a team to start an investigation.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 15:08 on Sunday 3 September to an incident near Truro.
"The resources we sent included two double-crewed ambulances, an operations officer and a doctor.”
